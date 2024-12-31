3 Atlanta Falcons not named Raheem Morris to blame for Sunday's loss

DeAngelo Malone

Not enough attention is being given to what started Atlanta's epic slide and what would wipe away their 17-7 lead. The Falcons had Washington backed up needing 20-30 yards to have a chance to convert. The drive was over and the Falcons were getting the ball back and the game had a chance to slide completely out of control in Atlanta's favor.

However, Malone was flagged for a five-yard penalty that would give the Commanders an automatic first-down. While the call was questionable in the first place there was zero reason for Malone to make the play. Going out of his way to bump the Washington tight-end having absolutely zero impact on the play. The move would give the Commanders a first-down and start their domination of the third-quarter quickly wearing out the Falcons defense.

Dee Alford

Let's not mince words after what we've seen both against the Commanders and Vikings. The Falcons cannot continue to start Dee Alford after what we watched on Sunday night. Consistently the defensive back found ways to cost the Falcons and make plays for the Commanders. It was fitting the game would end on a touchdown catch from Ertz with Dee Alford helplessly draped on the pass catcher.

Alford's time in Atlanta should be coming to an end this offseason with the need for an upgrade becoming increasingly glaring.

Riley Patterson

Yes, the kicker was put in a rough spot and asked to hit a kick on the outskirts of his range. Patterson has never been a long-range kicker and was given a difficult task and yet the kick never had a prayer. There are many reasons to blame the head coach for putting Riley in this position in the first place.

However, you're an NFL kicker given a chance to end the game and put the Falcons into the playoffs. It is a kick the majority of the league makes far closer than what Patterson offered. Patterson's kick was on line but fell harmlessly into the endzone ending Atlanta's playoff hopes.