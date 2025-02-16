3 Atlanta Falcons players the team must move on from in 2025 offseason

1. Lorenzo Carter

The Falcons could have easily cut Carter in the 2024 offseason and saved the needed cap space to bring in another edge rusher. Even if they weren't able to re-sign Calais Campbell or Bud Dupree with the open cap space there were far more productive edge rushers sitting in free agency. Carter's only selling point was the fact he would set the edge and defend the run at an above-average level.

This would change with Jimmy Lake's defense and Carter's own regression both being reasons for a drop off in production. An already inconsistent player was impossible to put on the field based on the lack of production in rushing the passer or defending the run. How Carter was able to play double-digit games despite an injury and awful production speaks to the complete lack of options.

While it appears, impossible Carter returns for another season the same could be said last year. Atlanta must move on and add new edge rushers both in the draft and in free agency. Along with corner, it should be the only positions of focus as the team attempts to rebuild the defense with limited cap space. A reunion with Carter simply cannot be considered.