3 Atlanta Falcons players who are relieved Kirk Cousins has been benched

3. Bijan Robinson

If you've been paying attention to the Atlanta offense over the last three weeks you realized how bad things have gotten for Kirk Cousins. It looked like the defensive lines that Atlanta would face when they were starting Desmond Ridder last season. As teams realized that Kirk's arm was dying and with it his confidence they started to cheat.

There was no reason to play the deep ball with Cousins just as likely to arm punt it to the corner left in coverage. Defenders were cheating towards the line understanding it would be a throw underneath or likely a toss to Bijan Robinson. The back has dealt with heavy defensive lines and fronts completely focused on the Atlanta run game.

While Robinson would never admit it publicly it has to be a bit of a relief that Atlanta made the change. You now have a chance to rush without having every defensive eye on you. If Penix is anything close to capable the defense will be forced to play honestly and give Robinson a chance for big plays more consistently. What is impressive is the numbers that Robinson has continued to put up despite the increasing difficulty.