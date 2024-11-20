3 Atlanta Falcons the team must find ways to improve heading into 2024 bye
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The broadcast highlighted the fact that for the first time in the quarterback's career Cousins had back-to-back games without a single touchdown. It doesn't help matters that the veteran has thrown two awful interceptions in that span. Both came with the Falcons starting to mount a drive and give the fanbase hope it wasn't a completely lost cause.
Michael Penix Jr. is once again going to dominate headlines and has Atlanta fans ready to see the rookie make his debut. However, this is again where we need to point out that the veteran's job is in now way in danger. The Falcons cannot escape the contract they handed Cousins until 2026. Even if the team was able to escape the contract there is no reason to believe Penix is an upgrade over the veteran quarterback.
In a sport focused on the last accomplishment the frustration with Cousins is understandable and earns him a spot on this list. Still, the game-winning drives and great moments Cousins has had this season cannot be forgotten. Without Kirk Cousins, this is a 2-3 win team that is completely out of the playoff conversation. With that said, the veteran must improve the last two weeks aren't acceptable.