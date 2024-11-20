3 Atlanta Falcons the team must find ways to improve heading into 2024 bye
By Nick Halden
2. Every Atlanta pass rusher
It is impossible to single out one player when a unit as a whole is failing at this level. While it was the power rush that forced the linemen into Bo Nix it was fitting Atlanta's lone sack against Denver was an offensive lineman tripping up his quarterback. These are the types of fluke and miracle plays it is taking for this unit to get to the quarterback. Based on pure chance or an offensive lineman making a mistake it is unfathomable just how rarely the Falcons can still get to the opposing quarterback.
You could have driven a car through the pocket that Bo Nix had for the majority of last Sunday's game. The quarterback could simply stand back in the pocket relaxing as he went through all his reads and waited for someone to come open.
Whether you're Raheem Morris or Jimmy Lake there has to be a way to create more consistent pressures. The Falcons were never expected to be at the top of the league when it comes to getting to the quarterback. However, they were expected not to be this historically bad. Even tanking teams are able to get to the quarterback at a higher level.