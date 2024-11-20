3 Atlanta Falcons the team must find ways to improve heading into 2024 bye
By Nick Halden
3. Kyle Pitts
It is time to consider the fact that Atlanta simply whiffed on this pick and it is another in a long line of poor drafting decisions under Terry Fontenot. Yes, Pitts is so talented and shows flashes of what he could be in the offense. Just as often the big tight end plays small and doesn't make an impact whatsoever. It is obvious Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson all have more trust from Kirk Cousins.
This is easy to understand when you turn on the tape and watch how Pitts finishes plays. It simply cannot be overlooked any longer that he doesn't play to his size and often motors down. The Falcons have already picked up next year's option meaning it will be another year of buying into Pitts finally living up to his elusive potential.
What a frustrating season from a player who was supposed to be a dominant target and still disappears far too often. Since his rookie season with Matt Ryan, the tight-end has continually found a way to perform far below expectations and that has continued with Kirk Cousins under center. It is time to consider that this simply was another miss that fooled everyone with a great rookie season.