3 Atlanta Falcons trade offers that could land star pass rusher Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns receive Atlanta Falcons receive 2025 1st Round Pick Myles Garrett 2026 1st Round Pick Tyler Allgeier

The reasons the Atlanta Falcons should be all in on Myles Garrett are beyond obvious. This team hasn't been able to solve their pass-rushing woes for much of a decade. Opting to bring in one of the most talented pass rushers the league has seen would be a move putting the team over the top. No matter who you spend Pick 15 on you're not getting a Myles Garrett-level impact or anything close to it.

Garrett asking the team for a trade isn't a surprise with the window for contention closing. Cleveland put itself in an awful position with Deshaun Watson's deal still impossible to escape. It is time for a complete reset and Garrett wants a chance to win it all. This is the toughest part of a potential trade. Selling Myles Garrett on the fact to leave one cursed franchise unable to win it all and join another.

It is a tough sell but not an impossible one if the Falcons are willing to pay top dollar. This first package is simply two first-round picks and a possible answer to the running game. With Nick Chubb's future in question the Browns could use the stability of a player that deserves a chance at a starting role.