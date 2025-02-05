3 Atlanta Falcons trade offers that could land star pass rusher Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns Receive Atlanta Falcons Receive 2025 1st Round Pick 2025 4th Round Pick 2026 1st Round Pick Myles Garrett 2025 2nd Round Pick

It isn't as if GM Terry Fontenot is doing a great job with Atlanta's draft picks in recent seasons. This is a tall price to pay but you fix the pass rush and know you have a long term franchise player. The cost is high but the Falcons already have enough talent on their roster to build around. The one downside to this cost is the inability to add impact players to the secondary in the draft.

You would be left looking at bargain options in free agency or hoping for the right day-two fit. While this might seem a minor note consider the team will need to add two starting corners and a safety this offseason. Only Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell are expected to return to the Atlanta secondary.

With that said, if the Browns would make the deal you don't hesitate. Myles Garrett needs very little help around him to consistently wreck offensive gameplans. If you have the chance to add this type of talent you pay the price and figure out the rest later. Atlanta would have to create cap space by looking at veteran cuts to open the needed space to bring in a piece that changes the team's potential ceiling overnight.