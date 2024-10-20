3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure Sunday vs. Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons veteran starter has had as great of a start to the season as anyone could have reasonably hoped. Shaking off early rust the veteran has settled in and made this one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFC. A piece of what makes Atlanta so exciting is the fact Zac Robinson is only going to get better and Cousins will get healthier and more confident each week.
With all of that said, the expectations are sky-high for Cousins, and with the defensive struggles and injuries, the pressure is on. There is very little margin for error when the Falcons play a capable team. Before their win against Carolina, every game the Falcons had played was a one-score affair.
Cousins has three game winning drives and must continue to show this level of clutch play. Protecting the football and putting points consistently on the board shouldn't be incredibly difficult against this struggling defense. Any stumble Cousins has will be added to the narrative as reasons to doubt Atlanta as a contender. The Falcons need the version of the veteran who played Tampa two weeks ago to show up to have reason to believe they will win this game.