3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure Sunday vs. Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
Another game against a layup run defense that a star back should be able to take over. Robinson had arguably his most complete game of the season last week against the Panthers and still wasn't the star of the show. Tyler Allgeier had by far the most impressive run and finished out the game punishing Carolina defenders attempting to stop him.
Robinson was great and helped carry the offense but it was a tag team effort. Perhaps that is what we get again this week against Seattle. If that is the case it is a win for Atlanta and will help take the pressure off Kirk Cousins.
Still, there is reason for concern looking at Robinson's recent production and the struggles the back has had in comparison to Allgeier. For the Falcons to truly be a playoff contender they need Robinson to live up to his star potential. That means being able to take the game over against one of the worst run defenses in the league. Seattle is giving up more than 140-yards per game on the ground. This is a game Robinson should be able to take over from the start.