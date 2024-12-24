3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure to keep NFC South lead

1. Terry Fontenot

Even if the Falcons find their way into the playoffs there is a question as to whether or not it is time to make front office changes. If the Falcons make the playoffs and Penix looks great to finish out the season things grow a bit more difficult. It is hard to justify firing a GM that has helped guide you to the playoffs and find your quarterback of the future.

The counters to this, however, are obvious when you look at bad contracts and draft misses. Fontenot's first draft decision was taking Kyle Pitts over a myriad of star players. It is hard to justify this miss as Pitts continues to look lost on the field. Add in the awful contract to Kirk Cousins in the same offseason you drafted Penix and it becomes even tougher for the GM to continue to defend.

Fontenot has failed as well to fix a pass rush that has been at the bottom of the league every year of his tenure. The two most important aspects of the game having the right quarterback and rushing the passer have been consistent swings and misses from the front office. Miss the playoffs and there should be no debate.