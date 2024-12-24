3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure to keep NFC South lead

2. Raheem Morris

Would Arthur Blank fire a head coach after only one season? That is a question that is likely going to be answered by how the Falcons finish the season. You've been given a gift after a terrible collapse down the stretch of the season. Blame Kirk Cousins all you want but it was Morris that continued to stick with the quarterback despite what he saw on the field.

If you make the switch sooner perhaps you aren't relying on a miracle win from the Dallas Cowboys to save your season. That is the position Atlanta found themselves in after beating the New York Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys delivered and the Falcons now have to respond. If you choke away the division a second time your job has to be looked at.

The sloppy play and consistent issues around Cousins leaves some of the blame on the shoulders of the head coach. You cannot simply explain away losing a four-game lead and fumbling away a gift in the season's final two games. Win out the rest of the way and your job is going to be safe no matter how the first round goes.