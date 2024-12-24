3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure to keep NFC South lead

3. Jimmy Lake

The OC is likely to be retained when you consider how little of his offense, he has been able to run this season. Zac Robinson has had his hands tied looking at the lack of movement from Kirk Cousins. Not even Tom Brady or Peyton Manning could be considered this much of a pocket passer at this stage of their respective careers. All ability for Kirk to move and extend plays was gone and with it comes grace for Robinson.

On the other hand, Jimmy Lake took a large portion of the season to figure out how to make simple adjustments. Fans were calling for Kaden Elliss to be used as a pass rusher more often and for obvious secondary adjustments. It is concerning that it took as long as it did for Lake to make the adjustment.

However, the changes have been made, and Atlanta's defense has carried them three out of the last four games. If the Falcons make the playoffs Lake and Morris are both likely safe. If the Falcons drop their lead and allow Tampa to take back over Fontenot and Lake are the most likely changes. To feel safe the coordinator needs a strong game against rookie Jayden Daniels to finish off Atlanta's season.