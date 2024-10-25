3 Atlanta Falcons who appear to be playing for their jobs in Tampa
By Nick Halden
1. Arnold Ebiketie
One of the few good things you can say about the Atlanta Falcons edge rusher is the fact Ebiketie has been a better option than Lorenzo Carter. With Carter on IR and out of the picture for the time being the team's primary edge rushers are Matthew Judon and Ebiketie. Judon isn't going to be replaced based on his resume and the hope he can still produce at the level expected.
If the Falcons add an edge rusher at the trade deadline as expected it won't be Judon that is booted out of the lineup. Out of their current options, it seems Ebiketie is most likely to fall out of the rotation. It speaks to just how poorly Atlanta constructed the position this offseason that Carter and Ebiketie were for a long time expected to be the team's starting duo.
Give the Falcons credit for going out and adding Judon, however, it hasn't had the expected impact. Neither has Ebiketie whose production has regressed as his snaps have increased. It is time the Falcons make a change at the position if they have any hope of turning the season. This current pass rush isn't going to allow you to play into January.