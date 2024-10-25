3 Atlanta Falcons who appear to be playing for their jobs in Tampa
By Nick Halden
2. Kaden Elliss
Very quietly in the middle of Atlanta's failing pass rush and struggling run defense sits Kaden Elliss. There isn't enough attention being paid to just how much the linebacker has regressed this season. Whether it is in coverage or on a run play there are so many small failures that can be put on the shoulders of Elliss.
Starting with the simple fact that he was unable to put himself in the correct spots to stop the run. Playing out of position or taking poor angles and allowing what should be a 3-4 yard play to turn into a big gain. Elliss has never been an elite cover option from his position, but the struggles have grown worse there as well.
With Troy Andersen returning there is a great chance of limiting his snaps if these struggles continue. This is especially the case with how your secondary has played. There are better options to have on the field if Elliss continues to play at this level. There is some reason to wonder as well what Elliss could do as a consistent pass-rushing option. With his past success of getting to the quarterback with the Saints perhaps shifting him to a new role is a consideration.