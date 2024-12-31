3 Atlanta Falcons who brutally cost the team its season in Week 17

2. Dee Alford's struggles continued
Dee Alford shouldn't be starting, simple as that. He has been the weak link in the secondary and teams continue to expose him.
Look at the stats, A.J. Terrell is playing like the best corner in the league, Mike Hughes hasn't been awful, and all of the backups haven't been nearly as bad.
The rate he is getting exposed is costing this defense badly. They can't trust their slot corner and he should've been benched long ago.
I am willing to say that if he hadn't played in that game, the Falcons would've won.