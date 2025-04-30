3 Atlanta Falcons who could still be traded after the 2025 NFL Draft

Atlanta's 2025 draft is in the books, an impressive class no one is talking about, thanks to Jeff Ulbrich's son being behind a cruel prank call. It is a decision that cost the organization attention for what was an extremely strong class. Not only this, but it is an incredibly poor reflection on a franchise that cannot appear to get out of its own way. While this particular problem was out of their control, it is an embarrassment nonetheless.

As the fallout from draft week continues, one interesting piece is looking at potential Atlanta trades. While it seems unlikely anyone will be moved at this point in the offseason, there are three notable names that could still be on the move if the Falcons found the right price.

Kirk Cousins

This is the obligatory inclusion of a quarterback; it appears the Falcons are content to retain for the 2025 season. It seems the only path for Cousins being traded at this point is a serious injury to a potential contender. There simply isn't another reason for a team to take a chance on Atlanta's asking price for the veteran.

For Atlanta, it seems they are content moving into 2025 with Cousins holding a clipboard and providing a costly fallback option behind Penix.

Tyler Allgeier

Considering the lack of moves Atlanta has made at the position, it seems unlikely you're going to see Allgeier traded. The argument is based simply on the fact that this is a contract year for a player Atlanta cannot afford to pay. If you don't believe you're a Super Bowl contender, it is better to part ways with Allgeier now than lose the back for nothing.

Breaking up the duo of Bijan Robinson and Allgeier isn't ideal, but it is only a matter of time until it happens.

Kyle Pitts

Trading a player at his lowest value does seem frustratingly on brand for the Falcons. The move could make sense if the Falcons don't believe Pitts is going to turn the corner with the change at quarterback. However, with the team's level of investment, they would be better served to wait it out.