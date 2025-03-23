3 Atlanta Falcons who could still be traded in the 2025 offseason

The Atlanta Falcons have had a quiet start to the 2025 offseason as their focus remains on the team's long-term interest. Last year was the time the team pushed their chips to the center of the table signing Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, Charlie Woerner, and trading for pass rusher Matthew Judon.

Atlanta's 2024 moves were those of a team hoping to contend not only in the division but also within the conference. Early returns this offseason suggest they are taking a step back looking to turn the page to Michael Penix Jr. and find out exactly where they are when they don't have a quarterback imploding the season. With this in mind, it is possible the Falcons opt to trade away expiring deals or obviously attempt to part ways with a certain veteran quarterback.

Kirk Cousins

Atlanta's decision to sign Kirk Cousins and draft Michael Penix Jr. in the same offseason will haunt the team for some time. Cousins got off to a great start in Atlanta but imploded the season in the second half of the year. The deal was structured so that this was the only scenario in which Cousins wouldn't remain the starting quarterback.

No matter whether Cousins is cut or traded it is going to hurt Atlanta's cap space. It would obviously be far more ideal if the team were able to trade the quarterback. Not only would it ease the cap more so than an outright cut it would also earn Atlanta at least a late-round pick in return. With the team only holding five draft picks in this year's NFL Draft that will have value no matter the round.

Kyle Pitts

After Penix's words on Kyle Pitts, there is no way the team should consider parting ways with the pass catcher. As frustrating as Pitts might be the talent is far more interesting than anything you're going to garner in return. Perhaps Penix will prove to be the elusive piece that unlocks Kyle's talent and is able to turn back the clock to his rookie season.

Whether or not this proves to be the case the Falcons have what amounts to a lottery ticket in the final year of Kyle's deal. Trading the tight-end now is attempting to do so at his lowest possible value. However, Atlanta isn't always the most savvy organization and it can't be denied how frustrating watching Pitts has been. It is on the table Pitts is dealt out of complete frustration at a lack of consistent effort and production.

Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier has been the ultimate teammate and deserves respect for how he has carried himself in Atlanta. Allgeier was thrown into a complete mess of an offense and put up starting production from his position. The Falcons returned this not by building around him but by upgrading the very next year by drafting Bijan Robinson. Allgeier deserves a chance to start and it is impossible to see the back not earning that in the 2026 offseason when he will be a free agent.

The Falcons simply cannot afford to pay both Robinson and Allgeier. The Falcons clearly don't believe this team is a Super Bowl contender. With this in mind, the team could look to include Allgeier in a deal to bring in a piece that would be expected to factor into the team's long-term plans.