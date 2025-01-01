3 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for Sunday's loss to Washington

1. Raheem Morris

How do you defend the head coach for how the second and fourth quarters ended. At least in the first half you had the lead and reason to fear the Commanders getting back into the game with a surprise play. This defense still is weak, but it is somewhat understandable especially when you factor in a rookie quarterback in only his second start.

With that said, you simply cannot defend failing to save 10-15 seconds off the clock at the end of the game. Your kicker is limited and you understand that Penix is more likely to win the game than Riley Patterson. Call a timeout and allow the quarterback a chance to push the ball further down the field. When asked about the mistake the head coach suggested he believed the team would get up on the ball faster.

The problem with this defense is you're standing watching the play unfold realizing they aren't going to get to the ball fast enough and you alone have the power to change it. It is the head coach who can call timeout and stop the clock giving a rookie quarterback in his second start a breathe. An all-time gaffe from the head coach.