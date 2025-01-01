3 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for Sunday's loss to Washington

2. DeAngelo Malone

It's amazing how much one play completely changed the complexion of this game. The Commanders couldn't get out of their own way early in this game running into sacks and creating negative plays. Holding Atlanta's defensive line was an issue as well as they attempted to stop the consistent early pressure. All of this added up to a ten point lead and Atlanta getting a stop that would give them the ball back early in the third quarter.

Only there was a flag on the field for a five yard penalty to bail the Commanders out of an obvious punt. The flag was on Malone for bumping the tight-end who was attempting to get vertical and create a big play. The quarterback was already running for his life and in no way did the bump change the play.

Malone simply needed to stay in his zone and get underneath the route waiting for the play to finish. His decision to step into the pass catcher cost the Falcons much of the third quarter and arguably the game. A player who had such a small role impacting the game at this level is typical Falcons.