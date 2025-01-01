3 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for Sunday's loss to Washington

3. Dee Alford

The Atlanta Falcons seemed to have a valuable depth piece in Dee Alford early in his tenure with the team. Alford flew all over the field hunting the ball and often finding ways to make plays in limited chances. A role the corner was well suited for unable to hold up in coverage when put on the field long term.

We watched the most laughable play of the season when Alford attempted to cover Justin Jefferson and the Vikings receivers. Three weeks later and we have another highlight reel of plays focused on Alford. There were so many moments when the Atlanta defense needed one play and Alford was the one to fail to make it.

It wasn't simply one bad game for the defensive back it is continually piling up and it is time to make a change. There is no more defending this level of play with Atlanta needing to completely re-work their secondary. A.J. Terrell should be the only Atlanta Falcon safe at the corner position.

Dee Alford is a nice story but after what we've watched the last weeks of the season you're forced to make a change. It wouldn't be surprising to see a completely new lineup alongside A.J. Terrell.