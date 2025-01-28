3 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to follow Bijan Robinson into Pro Bowl

Whether you were rooting for them or not, one good thing came of the Philadelphia Eagles reaching the Super Bowl -- Bijan Robinson is now a Pro Bowler for the first time.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will be unable to attend the Pro Bowl as he looks to save America from a Chiefs repeat in Super Bowl LIX. His absence opened up a spot on the roster for Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who should've made it in the first place. He will join Jamyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs at the position.

Looking at the rest of the Falcons roster, three other players deserve to join Bijan and the already-selected Chris Lindstrom and KhaDarel Hodge in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

1. Kaden Elliss deserves to represent Falcons in 2025 Pro Bowl Games

Kaden Elliss is the best linebacker casual fans haven't heard of. The second-year Falcon had an outstanding season where he racked up 151 tackles, five sacks, and an interception.

Even beyond the statistics, Elliss was everything for the Falcons defense. He was the player opposing offensive coordinators had to gameplan around because of his prowess in coverage and blitzing. It was a phenomenal season that should've ended in his first Pro Bowl.