3 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to follow Bijan Robinson into Pro Bowl

3. Jessie Bates deserves to represent Falcons in 2025 Pro Bowl Games

This was shocking; Jessie Bates is widely respected inside the NFL and amongst the media and fans. Everything pointed toward another Pro Bowl after another outstanding season.

Nevertheless, Bates will have to stay home as Budda Baker, Xavier McKinney, and Brian Branch were voted in.

McKinney is the only player of those three who deserved to make it over Bates. Baker had an outstanding season but had inferior stats while Branch reaps the rewards of being on a 15-win team.

Bates made plays in coverage and against the run and forced many turnovers via forced fumbles and interceptions. There is no excuse for him not to be two-for-two in Pro Bowls as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.