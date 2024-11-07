3 Atlanta Falcons who must improve to bring struggling pass rush to life
By Nick Halden
1. Matthew Judon
Raheem Morris made some eye-popping comments on Matthew Judon's season low snap count this past Sunday. Judon is falling out of a failing rotation despite being by far the most impressive and accomplished pass rusher of the group. Whether this speaks to effort or simply poor results is in the eye of the viewer. What is unavoidable is that this trade went from an exciting one to appearing to be a complete flop.
However, if there is any hope for this unit coming to life it is Judon turning back the clock and finishing the season strong. The first weeks of the season Judon was a consistent threat getting to the quarterback once and making game-changing plays against New Orleans. In the time since, the edge rusher has faded and not had close to the expected impact.
If this team has a path to January relevance the pass rush must be better and that starts with Judon. The worst season of Judon's career when playing double-digit games was in 2020 when the veteran finished with only 6.0 sacks. This means to match the worst season of his career the veteran needs 4.5 sacks down the stretch. More than enough to boost this unit and salvage some value from the deal.