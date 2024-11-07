3 Atlanta Falcons who must improve to bring struggling pass rush to life
By Nick Halden
2. Arnold Ebiketie
There was some hope going into the season that Ebiketie's numbers would translate into double-digit sacks with more snaps. The young pass rusher's production was impressive in limited chances his first two seasons. Now as a major piece of this defense the edge rusher has underwhelmed. Finally getting his first sack of the season against Dak Prescott this past week perhaps breaking the ice will breathe life into Atlanta's second best hope of finding a capable pass rush.
What can be said for Ebiketie is his impressive motor and improved ability to play the run. Yes, there is still a very long way to go in that department but the effort and slight improvements have been there. With Lorenzo Carter on IR, Atlanta's best path to finding a capable edge rush is having Kaden Elliss as a blitzer and Ebiketie and Judon come to life.
If that doesn't happen who on this roster do you trust to get to the quarterback? Grady Jarrett is nursing an injury and has a much harder path on the inside. Atlanta's remaining edge rushers are unproven and left little reason for belief. Give Ebiketie continued chances and hope the performance improves.