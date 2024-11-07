3 Atlanta Falcons who must improve to bring struggling pass rush to life
By Nick Halden
3. Jimmy Lake
What happened to this Atlanta defense? A year ago they were far more capable and even to start the season they appeared to be the same unit. In the time since, there are reasons to question defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake's lack of answers or adjustments. In fairness to Lake, the defensive regression has lined up with the loss of Troy Andersen and the injury to Nate Landman. Not enough attention is being given to the loss of Andersen and the drastic changes in defensive numbers.
Injuries, however, are part of the game and you must have the ability to adjust. The game against Dallas was a step in this direction with the team getting pressure and Lake making needed adjustments. Something we haven't seen from the DC in recent weeks.
With Andersen returning soon and Landman getting healthier the excuses are gone. You must find creative ways to dial up pressure in key spots and show an ability to understand what your team does well. It is fair to wonder if Lake's job could be on the line with the recent frustrations and regression from the Atlanta defense. If this pass rush has any chance of coming to life it is on the shoulders of Atlanta's DC to create it.