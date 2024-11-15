3 Atlanta Falcons who must make a statement to grab key road win in Denver
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
After a sloppy game against New Orleans the Atlanta Falcons veteran must do what he has all season and that is rebound after a rough start. After bad games against the Steelers and Seahawks, the quarterback followed the next week up with a big game and defining moment. That is the same pattern the Falcons need Cousins to continue to follow after a tough road loss in New Orleans.
To be fair to Cousins, the start of the game was solid and the quarterback found a way to help the team claw back. However, when the game was on the line in the final two drives the quarterback made the biggest mistake of the game and followed it up with a hectic drive that moved backwards.
Going to Denver is never easy and Sean Payton has this team playing at a far higher level than expected. How do the Falcons and Kirk Cousins respond in a tough road test? Knowing you're heading into the bye week the quarterback is going to have the added pressure of needing a big game to continue to hold off opinions that Michael Penix Jr. should make his debut. Atlanta needs a strong rebound from their veteran.