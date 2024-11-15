3 Atlanta Falcons who must make a statement to grab key road win in Denver
By Nick Halden
2. Jimmy Lake
What can the Atlanta defensive coordinator do to get Bo Nix uncomfortable? We watched last week the Denver quarterback making plays against an elite Kansas City defense with zero fear. That is a great and complete defense that offers a consistent pass rush and ability to contain scrambles. Two things the Falcons have been unable to do all season. The most frustrating part of this game is going to be finding ways to contain Nix and not allow him to keep the chains moving with his legs.
A task that is incredibly difficult with Atlanta's current defensive line and linebacker options. Give Lake credit for making adjustments against New Orleans and keeping the Falcons in the game. Can he find a way to continue to help this defense take steps forward?
Finding ways to generate a pass rush and contain a rushing quarterback are more than stressful with Atlanta's current talent. Who is the one player you can rely on to generate a pass rush or to contain the Denver quarterback? These are questions Lake must have the answers to early and find a way to force Nix to beat them from the pocket. If that doesn't happen it is going to be a long day for this Atlanta defense and a very likely loss headed into the bye week.