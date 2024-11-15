3 Atlanta Falcons who must make a statement to grab key road win in Denver
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
What happened to the idea Atlanta was starting the wrong back? It seemed an understandable suggestion at the start of the season with Tyler Allgeier destroying the defense and Robinson often looking lost. However, their roles have completely flipped with Robinson looking to be the elite offense unto himself that the back was believed to be coming out of Texas.
Give the Falcons credit for sticking with Bijan and finding ways to get the ball in his hands. This is a big spot against a top-ten run defense with Atlanta needing to keep Nix on the sidelines. Both teams want to control the clock and run the ball. For Atlanta, they have reason to feel they have the advantage because of Bijan Robinson.
A big game from Bijan puts the Falcons in a position to take pressure off the struggling defense and shorten the game. Atlanta needs a win heading into the bye to maintain control of the division and still feel they are in a great playoff position. This means a big game from Robinson, Cousins taking care of the football, and Lake's defense finding a way to force Nix to beat them in the pocket.