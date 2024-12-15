3 Atlanta Falcons who must step up for a late playoff push
3. Arnold Ebiketie has to keep putting pressure on the quarterback
Arnold Ebiketie has finally been making plays for his defense. The third-year rusher has four sacks over the last four games, including a two-sack performance against the Chargers. But can he keep this going for the final four games and hopefully more?
Ebiketie's consistency has been the question mark throughout his young career. He is talented enough to be a double-digit sack artist and seeing him finally show that is satisfying.
The defense will look so different if he can continue putting pressure on quarterback.