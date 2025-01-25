3 Atlanta Falcons who outplayed their contracts by a mile in 2024

2. Falcons TE Charlie Woerner outplayed his $4.5M salary

The Falcons' signing of Charlie Woerner last offseason was a perfect example of a team seeing a specific scheme need and fixing it.

Woerner has never been a hot name in the NFL. He made his mark with the 49ers as a blocking tight end who rarely caught passes. That made fans skeptical of the modest contract he landed in Atlanta but his value exceeded his price.

Much of the run game centered on Woerner's ability to move and block. They developed a new way of attacking a defense by motioning him inside and having him whack an interior defensive lineman to spring an even bigger hole. He was commonly used as the point-of-attack blocker and just brought a versatility to the run game.

Charlie Woerner's value in Zac Robinson's scheme far exceeds what the Falcons are paying him.