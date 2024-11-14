3 Atlanta Falcons who should be benched after ugly loss to New Orleans
By Nick Halden
1. Matthew Judon
Plenty of heat can be given to the Atlanta Falcons front office and GM for how they handled the draft and specifically the edge rusher position. The team lost depth at a position that wasn't producing at a high level and made a late desperation trade for Judon. In fairness, when the move was made it appeared to be a win for both sides. Judon was able to leave a rebuilding Patriots team and have a chance to earn another contract with a team in contention.
For the Falcons, you appeared to add the star pass rusher you've been missing for much of the last decade. We are now ten games into the season and it is safe to say this trade has been a bust. Yes, the Falcons made the right move at the time but it is looking like the Patriots won the trade and it isn't close.
Judon's effort and ability to get to the quarterback both have plenty of room to be questioned. Out of a complete lack of other options the edge rusher will remain in the rotation, however, you must limit his snaps and force Judon to win his way back into the Atlanta rotation.