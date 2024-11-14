3 Atlanta Falcons who should be benched after ugly loss to New Orleans
By Nick Halden
2. Troy Andersen
This has nothing to do with Andersen's level of play and everything to do with protecting Atlanta's season. Andersen being healthy has aligned with the team's best defensive performances and we saw the boost the linebacker gave the Falcons last week. In the second-half the Falcons limited the Saints to three points and gave the offense every chance to take control of the game.
Andersen makes this defense better and allows you to use Kaden Elliss in roles he is better suited for. With that said, Troy Andersen should be sitting on the bench watching the game in Denver. Raheem Morris already pointed out that Andersen's knee was bothering him again against the Saints. You cannot afford to lose him for the season or another long stretch. Put him on the bench as you head into your bye week and afford the linebacker two weeks to rehab and get his knee as healthy as possible going down the stretch.
Andersen is a key piece for the Falcons and being willing to sacrifice one week if it betters the chances of keeping him on the field after the bye is a worthwhile move. Denver's offense is far from elite missing Andersen for one more game won't be detrimental to the season.