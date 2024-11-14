3 Atlanta Falcons who should be benched after ugly loss to New Orleans
By Nick Halden
2. Ryan Neuzil
This is more about the return of Drew Dalman and less to do with a backup lineman who has filled in well. You couldn't reasonably ask more of Atlanta's backup center who has stepped in and given adequate protection and done surprisingly well run-blocking. Still, there is no question that Drew Dalman is an upgrade and allows this offense more margin for error.
Getting Dalman back into the lineup will be the first time Atlanta's offensive line has been healthy since the first weeks of the season. Kaleb McGary has shown improvement and Matthew Bergeron continues to quietly be one of the better guards in the league.
Chris Lindstrom isn't fully healthy but has been able to stay in the lineup and Jake Matthews has kept his starting streak alive. If there is one concern for the Falcons after the return of Dalman it is at the tackle position. Can Matthew continue to play at a high level and will McGary regress? If both of the answers to these questions fall in Atlanta's favor this is one of the best offensive lines in football. Giving Kirk Cousins plenty of time and making life easier for Allgeier and Robinson.