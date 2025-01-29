3 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the trade block this offseason

2. Kyle Pitts could be traded by the Falcons

Kyle Pitts has been a hot name since entering the NFL, and it has mostly been for bad reasons. It is no secret he hasn't lived up to his draft slot and has struggled to be consistent since his outstanding rookie season.

Pitts is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal. His $10.9M salary is fully guaranteed and can only come off the books if he is traded -- it is almost the exact situation Calvin Ridley found himself in.

Without a doubt, there are teams out there who would be willing to take a chance on the talented player, it just comes down to whether they want to offer enough in return. Fontenot won't let him go for a late-round pick, he will want significant compensation for his first draft pick as a general manager.