3 Atlanta Falcons who should follow Kirk Cousins to the bench

1. Kaleb McGary's role as the new blindside should land him on the bench

Kaleb McGary has been solid this season and doesn't deserve to get benched. However, the Falcons made a big change in going from a righty to a lefty at quarterback. This means McGary's pass protection will be more important than ever.

The starting right tackle has made a career of running people over in the run game. On the other hand, his pass protection has been suspect, especially against athletic pass rushers.

The Falcons cannot afford to risk the health of their rookie quarterback. Storm Norton is better in pass protection and, therefore, is the better option.