3 Atlanta Falcons who should follow Kirk Cousins to the bench

2. Falcons need to bench both starting outside linebackers for the high-upside options

Matt Judon and Lorenzo Carter are still listed as the team's starting outside linebackers. Both of them haven't been good and only remain in the starting spot due to their experience and run defense.

Run defense is very important but when you have two younger options putting pressure on the quarterback, you need to give them more opportunities. Arnold Ebiketie has been great and DeAngelo Malone broke out with a two-sack, three-pressure performance in Week 15.

The depth chart is a technicality; the coaches are rotating guys based on situations, usually putting the athletic options in on late downs. However, teams are throwing the ball on first down so sacrificing a little run defense for more pressure on quarterbacks is worth it.

Also, let's not act like Judon and Carter have been outstanding run defenders.