3 Atlanta Falcons who should follow Kirk Cousins to the bench

3. Dee Alford's inconsistencies should push him down the depth chart

I wrote about this last week, the Atlanta Falcons need to make changes at the cornerback position. A.J. Terrell should be the only safe player.

Dee Alford has struggled against good competition. He blew numerous coverages against the Vikings and while he bounced back with a solid outing in Las Vegas, it was against one of the league's worst units. Don't get too excited.

Mike Hughes should move inside and replace Alford while Clark Phillips takes over on the outside. This will help the struggles Atlanta has had in defending the middle of the field.