3 Atlanta Falcons who should see reduced snaps in Week 15 vs. Raiders
By Nick Halden
1. Dee Alford
Sign a corner in free agency at the end of the season and the Atlanta Falcons are getting better results than they were given from Alford last week. It was difficult to watch the slot corner attempt to cover two great Minnesota receivers. Alford running after Jefferson only to turn in the opposite direction, run, and fall to the ground is going to be a consistent part of Jefferson's highlight reel moving forward.
It felt a blooper reel worthy play summing up Atlanta's season. The secondary was supposed to be the strongest part of this defense and they were completely destroyed in Minnesota. Still, Alford will be a part of the plan and on the field consistently.
However, the Falcons would be wise to lessen Alford's snaps and give another player a chance at the role. It is clear that Alford's struggles cost Atlanta a chance at winning last week along with Kirk Cousins' continual ineptitude.
Clark Phillips has struggled at times as well this season but has shown flashes of being a long-term contributor. Lessen Alford's time on the field and evaluate your remaining pieces. It seems likely A.J. Terrell is the only starter locked in past this season.