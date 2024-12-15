3 Atlanta Falcons who should see reduced snaps in Week 15 vs. Raiders
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
As long as Kirk Cousins is the quarterback there is very little reason to have Kyle Pitts on the field. It is clear that the veteran quarterback has zero trust in Pitts. It is hard to blame Cousins with what we've seen from Pitts in recent weeks. Often playing small and seeming to be unable to finish plays, the tight-end was a bad draft pick and isn't able to impact the game with any level of consistency.
With this in mind, go ahead and at least add a better blocker on the field. With how Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are playing that should be the recipe to beat this Raiders team. Lean on the run and hope Cousins is able to come back to life. Pitts isn't a part of this offense whether it is by design or his level of play is up to the viewer.
No matter where you fall on the answer there is no argument that the Falcons are better with Pitts on the field. Add a better blocker and a tight-end that the quarterback will throw to if needed. It is more of the same from a player who continues to fail to live up to expectations.