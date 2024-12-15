3 Atlanta Falcons who should see reduced snaps in Week 15 vs. Raiders
By Nick Halden
3. Lorenzo Carter
Lorenzo Carter has worked his way back on the field due to injuries and a complete lack of options. Carter isn't a capable passer and at times has struggled against the run this season. Yes, there has been some improvement since his return but not enough to justify that many snaps against the Vikings.
Atlanta would be wise to continue to allow Arnold Ebiketie to be the primary edge rusher alternating the other side consistently. Yes, Ebiketie isn't an elite pass rusher but is currently Atlatna's best option. Carter's time with the team is coming to an end and the team would be wise to use the defender as a special teams piece.
This doesn't mean we completely don't see Carter on the field with the defense. However, putting him on the field for 38 snaps against the Vikings is entirely too many. Especially for a player that isn't a threat as a pass rusher and struggles to set the edge consistently. Why have someone on the field who is unable to fill either role? Atlanta should be focused on younger players or better run defenders that will help set the edge.