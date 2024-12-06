3 Atlanta Falcons who will be held accountable if 2024 ends in failure
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The quarterback's contract had the veteran locked in place as the starter for the this season and the 2025 season. All the quarterback needed to do is play at an above average level and not be the reason the Falcons fail to reach the playoffs. Early in the season that was accomplished and the quarterback added in clutch drives against the Bucs and Eagles.
Add in a late game-winning drive against the Saints in the first matchup against their division rival and Kirk's resume was quickly impressive. The fact we are now talking about Penix being the one chance to save Atlanta's season speaks to how poorly Cousins has played.
The quarterback has imploded in epic fashion that demands either major change or someone new under center. The cap hit that Cousins has next season makes it close to impossible for the Falcons to part ways with the veteran. However, if this is the level of play the Falcons get moving forward a move will be made. Desmond Ridder and Kirk Cousins have been extremely similar if you look at the numbers of the last three weeks. Cousins is forcing Atlanta's hand despite the cap situation he had working in his favor.