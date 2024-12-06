3 Atlanta Falcons who will be held accountable if 2024 ends in failure
By Nick Halden
2. Younghoe Koo
Already there are two games you can point to as losses only because Koo couldn't make the expected plays. If it were as simple as the Atlanta kicker having one bad game it could be explained away. That isn't the case here for a player who has wildly regressed and is no longer reliable. At the start of the season, there was a serious discussion as to how soon Koo could pass Matt Bryant as the best kicker in franchise history.
Those debates have quickly quieted as Koo has followed the path of Kirk Cousins the past few weeks. Imploding at random times the once reliable scorer is now coinflip. If this doesn't change in the season's final five games a move is going to have to be made.
You can take the cap hit to move on from Koo easily and free agency does have potential fits. The Falcons not being able to rely on their kicker while their quarterback is struggling has pushed them into far too familiar territory. This is feeling more and more like the Arthur Smith teams that were always a play away from having a game won. Always close and rarely able to finish the deal when it mattered.