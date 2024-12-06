3 Atlanta Falcons who will be held accountable if 2024 ends in failure
By Nick Halden
3. Terry Fontenot
If you have constructed the rosters of the last four seasons, there has to be a level of responsibility. Since Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith took over the defining trait of Atlanta's drafts are consistent misses. Arthur Smith is gone and the Falcons still cannot find help in the draft. Their first-round pick remains on the bench and the rest of the class has been injured or unable to crack the active roster consistently.
Add in what appears to be a quarterback debate you have pushed your team into and the overall poor roster building. Arthur Smith was given three seasons to attempt to prove himself as the head coach of the future. Raheem Morris deserves more time to prove himself even if this season ends in failure.
It is Terry Fontenot that should pay for the team's failure in a year the NFC South is begging to be won. The path to winning their way into the playoffs will never be simpler. If you fail you must start at the top and that means looking at the GM who built the roster and continues to fail to add impact pieces in the draft.