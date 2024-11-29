3 Atlanta Falcons whose fate should hinge on 2024 season results
By Nick Halden
1. Terry Fontenot
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons have done a nice job bringing in value free agents and managing their cap space. However, these are the basic requirements of being a GM in this league. Looking at the job Terry Fontenot has done drafting during his tenure and the lack of answers for the pass rush there has to be a level of accountability if things don't fall Atlanta's way.
It wasn't difficult to understand the desperation of Atlanta to find a pass rush and a consistent threat to the quarterback. Still, the Atlanta GM opted to simply sit back and hope something fell Atlanta's way. The lack of draft picks at the position and a terrible rookie impact are both reasons that Fontenot is at the top of this list.
Being unable to fix the team's biggest problem or find any help in the draft are major concerns for your front office. If the team were to fall just short of a playoff berth you have to go back and look at how the roster was built. That falls on the shoulders of the GM and Fontenot is already on thin ice after three years of failure during Arthur Smith's tenure.