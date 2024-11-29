3 Atlanta Falcons whose fate should hinge on 2024 season results
By Nick Halden
2. Jimmy Lake
If the Falcons fail to make the playoffs it would be shocking to see head coach Raheem Morris out in Atlanta. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blanks has historically been incredibly patient with the position. As we watched with Arthur Smith the owner only made a move when it was clear there simply was no other choice. If the Falcons make moves to change the roster or management it is incredibly unlikely those changes are at the head coach position.
With this in mind, you have to look at coordinators and in the front office. If there is one coordinator challenging Atlanta's patience it is DC Jimmy Lake. The lack of understanding of how is roster is best used is beyond frustrating.
Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon are prime examples of players who aren't being put in the best positions. Understanding his scheme and lack of adjustments makes it clear the Falcons could entertain a change no matter how the season finishes. If the team were to fail to win the division and fall short of the playoffs it would be shocking to see Lake remain on the coaching staff. This lack of adjustments and answers cannot be accepted from a serious franchise.