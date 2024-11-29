3 Atlanta Falcons whose fate should hinge on 2024 season results
By Nick Halden
3. Grady Jarrett
The highest paid defender not named Jessie Bates is going to be in trouble if this lack of production continues. If you cannot impact the game at a high level and allow teams to score at will what is the point of the contract? A question the Falcons will be asking if the defense doesn't find a way to return to the unit we watched early in the season.
Jarrett has been a great Falcon and remains a great piece on the defense. However, you cannot excuse his cap hit while the Atlanta defense is playing at this level. You can plug in a cheap rookie or veteran and expect to get the same results from the unit. While it is a downgrade you cannot expect any worse overall results.
Jarrett is already an interesting piece to watch based on Atlanta's cap situation. The veteran is one of the two remaining players from Atlanta's 2016 playoff run alongside left tackle Jake Matthews. It wouldn't be shocking to see the team start to question whether it is time to make a change. If the season continues to go downhill it is unquestionably time to consider making the move.