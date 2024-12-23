3 Atlanta Falcons whose fate will be decided by Michael Penix Jr.

1. Raheem Morris

If the Atlanta Falcons finish the season 10-7 owner Arthur Blank isn't firing his head coach. Yes, the collapse at the end of the year has been ugly but you can sell it as the fault of the front office and Kirk Cousins. Raheem Morris had this team in control of the NFC South and in great playoff position before Cousins melted and you opted to defend the veteran quarterback.

All of this will be forgotten if you win out the rest of the way and keep pressure on Tampa Bay. Having a 5-1 division record in your first year with a promising quarterback is enough to not make a change. Paying head coaches to sit on their couch has been a problem around the league. However, Arthur Blank is typically patient with his head coaches.

Arthur Smith had to melt away three seasons for the Falcons to consider making the switch. If Penix is anything close to capable you aren't making a change at the position. Raheem Morris hasn't been impressive but having a franchise quarterback changes a lot and it is hard to justify making a change with double-digit wins and a franchise quarterback heading into his second season.