3 Atlanta Falcons whose fate will be decided by Michael Penix Jr.

2. Terry Fontenot

Let's be clear, the Atlanta Falcons should fire their GM based on his inability to fix the pass rush and this quarterback debacle. Signing Kirk Cousins instead of being patient and building around a draft pick has badly cost your franchise. You're already in an awful cap position that you were hired to fix in the first place. Backing yourself back into the problem you were hired to fix should have you fired on the spot.

However, we know that Atlanta isn't typically a well run organization. If there is a path to Fontenot saving his job it is a hot finish to the season and selling Penix as the reason. If you're the GM going to the owner's office you're pointing out why you made the draft pick in the first place. Sell it as seeing down the road of the possible Kirk Cousins issues.

What other possible path does Fontenot have to keeping his job? Penix finishing his first career starts 3-0 and giving you reason to belive you are a real contender with a full offseason to build around a young quarterback. One you should have handed the keys to start the season and saved the cap space.