3 Atlanta Falcons whose fate will be decided by Michael Penix Jr.

3. Kyle Pitts

How can you justify keeping Kyle Pitts on the roster or in the starting lineup? His inability to play up to his size continues to be a frustration. Things are off to a rocky start with the rookie quarterback as well. Throwing a perfect pass to Pitts the pass catcher found a way to scoop the ball and bounce it over his head into the air for a New York defender to give Penix his first interception.

Pitts is digging himself an early hole to attempt to climb out of, however, his fifth-year option is already picked up. If the tight-end shows any chemistry with Penix in the team's final two games, it will be sold as a reason to believe Pitts for another season.

Much like Fontenot, if the Falcons were a well run organization the team should already have his fate determined. There is no defending the inability to finish plays or to make basic catches. Pitts is supposed to be an elite weapon but in truth, has been extremely underwhelming. It is an area the Falcons can get drastically better at while shedding cap, seems an obvious decision.